KP Health Department asks officials to submit Covid-19 test results

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Directorate of General Health Services (DGHS) has directed all officials to submit their test results for coronavirus, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued a day earlier, those who have not gotten tested yet should do so on an “urgent basis” or their salaries will not be paid.

The development comes days after a senior ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist, Dr Mohammad Javed, died of coronavirus. At the time of his death, Shehzad Faisal — the director of Peshawar’s Hayatabad Medical Complex where Dr Javed was working — had said “more than a dozen doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have tested positive” for the pandemic.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has registered a record five per cent mortality ratio from Covid-19, the highest in the country. As of Wednesday morning, the province has recorded some 114 reported deaths.

According to physicians, asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases were not tested in the province due to limited testing capacity, so they later developed complications and faced critical situations.