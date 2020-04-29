Some Imran fellow wants to meet you, PA informs Asim Bajwa on first day at work

Special Advisor to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Bajwa was informed by his personal assistant on the former’s first day at the ministry that ‘some Imran fellow’ wants to meet him.

“Sir, koi Imran Saheb aae hain, aap se milnay,” said Siddiq Baloch, Bajwa’s personal assistant to him at around two o’clock in the afternoon. “Kehtey hain ke nahi time nahi lia lekin aap ko pehley se jaantey hain. Khud ko kuch wazeer waghera batatey hain.”

After an annoyed Bajwa asked his PA whether he lets just about anyone enter the premises, Baloch informed him that though the first impulse was, indeed, to ask him to leave, he still thought it best to ask because the fellow seemed important-ish because he had quite an entourage and convoy of cars.

“Blegh. Tell him I’m not here,” Bajwa said.

“Lekin unhon ne aap ko daftar aatey huay dekha hai, sir,” Baloch replied.

“Still tell him I’m not here.”