Hafizabad woman allegedly kills husband for being oppressive

A woman from Hafizabad on Wednesday allegedly beat her husband with a stick until he died after a domestic spat between the two that had begun from the man’s refusal to let her go out of the house.

According to the details, the couple who were married for almost three decades with three children and had been unhappy for years due to continued spats stemming from the man’s oppression of his wife. Therefore, the accused beat him to death when he went to sleep.

According to police, the deceased kept his wife in isolation from the world and repeatedly denied her the right to go out of the house.

The police arrested the woman who has been booked for suspected murder at Kasoki police station whereas the deceased’s body was sent to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital for post-mortem.

The case was filed on behalf of the late man’s brother, following which the woman was arrested.