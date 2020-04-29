Govt says fuel prices to go down from May 1

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Tuesday that fuel prices across the country would go down from May 1.

The finance adviser said that the government has planned to unveil next fiscal year’s budget in first week of June and it would be a coronavirus budget. “We will be exempting the small traders from payment of three-month electricity dues,” he said adding that the government was already disbursing money among 12 million people in the country.

“We will be announcing support for the four million people who got unemployed due to coronavirus,” said Shaikh, adding that dealing with the pandemic and economy side by side was among their top priority.

He said that they had faced a difficult financial situation after coming into power and even had to squeeze the armed forces’ budget for overcoming financial constraints.

He admitted that country’s exports had declined due to global coronavirus pandemic.