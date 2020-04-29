Govt likely to amend NAB laws through new ordinance

The federal government is likely to amend the law of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) through a new ordinance, a local news outlet reported on Tuesday.

Reportedly, after the new ordinance, special courts will be empowered to decide about the bail of people accused of corruption. The new ordinance would also end NAB chairman’s authority for releasing the arrest warrant of an accused person.

The federal government is also considering to add a disqualification clause, whereby anyone found guilty of corruption would be disqualified form holding a public position for five years, regardless of whether they voluntarily submit the looted money or not.

Reportedly, Law Minister Farogh Naseem apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding amended laws in making and has asked him to take other political parties into confidence over the matter. A government committee comprising Pervez Khattak and Asad Umar will take political parties and other stakeholders into confidence regarding the new NAB ordinance.