Geo chief case: Court urged to declare Nawaz absconder

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached the accountability court with the plea to declare former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in the illegal land allotment case involving Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakilur Rehman.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, a NAB spokesperson said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif did not turn up at the NAB office in Lahore to get his statement recorded in the illegal land allotment case.
NAB has already issued Nawaz’s arrest warrants as per law over his non-cooperation in the investigation as the land in question was allotted to Mir Shakil by Nawaz Sharif during his stint as Punjab chief minister in 80s.
On March 27, NAB had sent a questionnaire to Nawaz and had summoned him to the bureau office on March 31 to record his statement. Earlier, on March 15, NAB’s Lahore office had summoned the former premier to appear before the bureau on March 20, but no response came from him.
NAB claims that Nawaz — when he was the Punjab chief minister — allotted a 54-kanal plot of land in 1986 to MSR.
Nawaz is currently in London where he is undergoing treatment for various illnesses. Rehman was arrested by the anti-graft watchdog on March 12 when he appeared before the Lahore office of the bureau in relation to the private property case.
According to Rehman, the property in question had been bought from a private party and all the evidence, including legal requirements like duty and taxes, were provided to the anti-graft body.
Rehman had gone to the bureau’s Lahore office on a call-up notice for verification of the complaint, but the arrest was made.