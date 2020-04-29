Geo chief case: Court urged to declare Nawaz absconder

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached the accountability court with the plea to declare former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in the illegal land allotment case involving Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakilur Rehman.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, a NAB spokesperson said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif did not turn up at the NAB office in Lahore to get his statement recorded in the illegal land allotment case.

NAB has already issued Nawaz’s arrest warrants as per law over his non-cooperation in the investigation as the land in question was allotted to Mir Shakil by Nawaz Sharif during his stint as Punjab chief minister in 80s.