Gen Bajwa warns India of befitting response to LoC attacks

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited forward troops along the Line of Control (LOC) on Wednesday.

During the visit, the COAS was briefed about latest situation, Indian troops’ frequent ceasefire violations deliberately targeting innocent civilians along LOC and Pakistan Army’s response.

Appreciating operational preparedness and high morale of troops, the COAS lauded officers and men for continued vigilance and professionalism. Blatant atrocities by Indian occupation forces on innocent Kashmiris & unethical targeting of civil population in AJ& K is unacceptable. Indian provocations are a threat to regional peace and stability, the army chief emphasised.

Gen Bajwa reiterated that the Indian Army shall always get befitting response to ceasefire violations. Pakistan Army shall protect innocent civilians along LOC and defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of motherland at all costs, he added.

The COAS also appreciated the formation for strict adherence to COVID protocols and proactive assistance to govt of Azad Kashmir in fighting coronavirus. Army will continue to support National effort against pandemic, COAS concluded.