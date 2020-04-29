Corruption in cricket

Not the first time and not the last

Pakistan cricket once again is in the headlines not for any accolade or achievement, rather another corruption scandal. One of the most talented yet inconsistent batsmen that the country has produced, Umar Akmal, has been handed a three-year ban for not reporting being approached by bookies during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL). Such irregularities were identified and punished in an earlier campaign of the PSL as well. Being brought into disrepute is not uncommon for the one-time Cricket World Cup-winning nation as it has, almost in every era of great cricketers for at least the past three decades, been mired in match-fixing allegations followed by investigations that result in career-ending bans. In the 1990s, it was the Justice Qayyum report that, although it relied heavily on opinion presented as evidence, still found one cricketer, Salim Malik, deserving of a life ban for having his fingerprints all over the place, while deeming evidence against other superstars. such as Wasim Akram, insufficient. In 2010 a spot-fixing scandal sent shockwaves through not only Pakistan but international cricket as well, not least because the accused were charged, tried and sentenced by the English Cricket Board (ECB) and International Cricket Council (ICC), but also because it extracted the country’s ace fast bowling pair of the time, Muhammad Amir and Muhammad Asif, from the team. Amir did make a return after serving his ban for he was only a juvenile at the time of his offence, but Asif never played for the international side again.

It seems the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking to make an example out of Akmal, since there have been more lenient bans handed out for similar offences before. His reputation for being a troublemaker who did not always get along with management might be one aspect, but there is a bigger picture here. The PCB perhaps wants to instill in players a realization that concealing information of being approached by corrupt elements is as big an offence as throwing matches. This would help identify and apprehend elements behind fixing of matches while also protecting players’ careers, Pakistan cricket’s respect and the game’s integrity. While it is unlikely that Akmal will play under the PCB’s banner again, young, up and coming cricketers that the PSL has done a great deal in identifying should learn from his mistakes and play cleanly.