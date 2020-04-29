Bilawal calls for session to ‘keep parliament functional’

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday called for a National Assembly session in the wake of Covid-19, saying that it was unfortunate that the government had failed to ensure that the parliament remains functional during the pandemic.

The demand comes days after reports of government contacting opposition parties in a bid to make changes to much-debated 18th amendment and the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award emerged.

During a video link meeting between parliamentary leaders, chaired by Minister for Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam, Bilawal said his party was willing to work with the Speaker Asad Qaiser’s office, adding that the custodian of the House along with the government should, in turn, ensure the health and safety of lawmakers and Assembly staff.

He added that debates could be shortened but there should be no compromise on voting rights.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the government believed in the supremacy of parliament and valued the proposals received from parliamentary leaders on the mode of convening the session.

He emphasized on rising above the political affiliations to ensure the sanctity of the House.

However, the foreign minister noted that the world over, the parliamentary business continued even in the time of crisis.

He said all parties gave positive input and presented a number of suggestions on the mechanism of holding the session, which were being forwarded to Speaker Qaiser. Qureshi expressed confidence that a consensus would be developed on the issue.

The foreign minister said the proposal of “proportional representation” by Bilawal can be worked upon as it ensured the safety of the members and staff of the House.

He noticed that the presence of the parliamentarians from Sindh and Balochistan could be difficult, for which he stressed putting in place alternative arrangements.