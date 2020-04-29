Army distributes ration bags among coronavirus affectees across country

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has distributed 350,000 ration packages for Covid-19 affected people in various parts of the country, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement on Wednesday.

The military’s media wing said that the packages were purchased through contributions of the army’s announced salary donation and were given to daily-wage workers, handicapped, labourers, widows and needy people including those living in far-flung areas.

The relief bags were distributed in various parts of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the communique added.

The lockdowns in the country have badly impacted the routine life in Pakistan the poorest of the poor have been the hardest hit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier launched PM Relief Fund to give some respite to the masses.

Currently, the nationwide tally of Covid-19 patients has surpassed 15,000 mark with 5,827 cases in Punjab, 5,695 in Sindh, 2,160 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 915 in Balochistan, 330 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 297 in Islamabad and 65 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The coronavirus has claimed more than 330 lives while at least 3,425 coronavirus patients have recovered.

The number of cases has continued to soar despite the country being under lockdown for the fifth consecutive week.