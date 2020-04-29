Air chief expresses grief over demise of former naval chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of former naval chief Admiral Muhammad Shareef.

According to a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) press release, Khan expressed his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal bliss of the departed soul.

The air chief also lauded the earnest contributions made by Shareef for the operational preparedness of the navy.

He said the deceased was an epitome of excellence and grace, who would remain a role model for the coming generations of military personnel.