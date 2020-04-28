Sindh governor tests positive for coronavirus

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, Ismail said that he has just been tested positive for the virus and. “God willing, we will fight it out,” he said.

He also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taught his workers to fight the most difficult situations in life. “I believe this is nothing against what we are prepared for,” he wrote.

The governor told a local news outlet that he was tested for the virus on Sunday and the results came out on Monday.

In March, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had tested positive for coronavirus. In a video, the minister had said that although he felt fine, people who had been in contact with him should be wary. He had isolated himself and had recovered a week later.