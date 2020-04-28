Shibli Faraz takes oath as federal minister

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday administered the oath of office to Senator Shibli Faraz a day after he was notified as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcast.

According to a press release, the oath-taking ceremony was held at the President House.

Faraz, the son of veteran poet late Ahmad Faraz, was announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the said office in a cabinet shakeup which took many by surprise. In addition to it, the prime minister also replaced his now-former Special Assistant on Information and Broadcast Firdous Ashiq Awan and brought in Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa, former director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in her place.

An informed source had told Pakistan Today that Awan was removed on charges of alleged corruption and misuse of authority.