Senior journalist Zafar Bhatti passes away due to coronavirus

Former president of the Associated Press of Pakistan’s (APP) employees’ union and senior journalist Zafar Rasheed Bhatti passed away due to the coronavirus on Monday.

Bhatti had joined APP in 1984 before working in various news organisations, including Nawa-i-Waqt and Pakistan Press International, it said.

According to his friends and colleagues, he was a vocal personality who stood up for the rights of media workers. Bhatti was also involved with the Rawalpindi and Islamabad press clubs and their journalists’ union. In his later years, he was an active member of the Tableeghi Jamaat, it added.

According to the statement, Bhatti is believed to have contracted the virus during a Tableegh visit. It added that he had gotten sick a month ago and was admitted to a quarantine facility in Rawalpindi when he began showing symptoms.

APP News Director Shafiq Qureshi said Bhatti had tested positive for the virus and was treated at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology for 10 to 12 days.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb offered her condolences on the occasion, saying that Bhatti was a “seasoned journalist and a sympathetic trade unionist”.