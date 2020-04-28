Senator Mirza Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

Independent Senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mirza Mohammad Afridi has tested positive for Covid-19, it emerged on Tuesday.

Afridi, who hails from erstwhile FATA, said that he had gone to Peshawar last week, where he had distributed ration bags in different areas of the city. He started experiencing high temperature and body pain a few days back and had gotten himself tested “as a precautionary measure”.

“I received my results today,” he added.

He is currently in isolation at his home in Lahore and has said that he is feeling better, though the symptoms persist. Afridi urged his contacts to get tested as well.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman sent best wishes to Afridi and expressed hope that he will make a complete recovery.

“Just spoke to him (Afridi) and he sounded positive. He is young, normally very active and can fight this off Inshallah,” she said in a tweet.