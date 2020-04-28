PTI leader calls for Azra Pechuho’s resignation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khurrum Sher Zaman on Tuesday called for Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho’ resignation, adding to the tensions between the Centre and the government of Sindh.

Zaman alleged that Dr Pechuho was responsible for the shabby healthcare system and its dealing of the pandemic in the province.

“Dr Pechuho went into quarantine just as the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Pakistan on February 26. Incidents at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and Dr Ruth K. M. Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi are “sources of embarrassment to the government”, he added.

“We’re continuously telling the government of Sindh not to spread fear among the people,” he commented, adding that the province’s biggest hospitals did not have facilities to treat people.

“Every patient is being categorised as a corona patient,” he said, however, any basis for the claim was not mentioned.

“The government of Sindh has forgotten its responsibilities under the guise of the 18th Amendment,” the PTI leader said, noting that a health emergency should be declared in Sindh and the relevant minister — Dr Pechuho — removed.