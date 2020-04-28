PM starts campaign to be promoted to Special Advisor to PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has informally commenced a political campaign to be appointed the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM.)

“I believe I am qualified, now, to be able to be able to advise the Prime Minister, given how I have been Prime Minister for over two years now,” said Imran Khan, while speaking at an official function in Rawalpindi.”

The decision to commence the campaign to be appointed SAPM has been met with mixed to response from political observers.

“Quite frankly, I don’t think he is ready yet,” said Moeed Pirzada, an analyst. “He should stick to being PM for a couple of more years before even thinking about such a thing.”

“I think he should get the position. He hasn’t been found wanting in anything, except in governance itself and having a genuine mandate,” said Fahd Hussain from Dawn. “And governance, at least could be fixed, theoretically.”

“I think he would be an excellent choice,” said Mosharraf Zaidi, an Islamabad-based political commentator. “I think in his capacity as SAPM, he will restore dignity and order to what was an ever metastasising car wreck of a strategy of governance.”

“I know how to use MS Word, am a diligent worker, a team player and love to work in a competitive atmosphere.” Zaidi added.