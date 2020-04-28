PM Imran wishes ‘speedy recovery’ to Sindh governor

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday wished “speedy recovery” to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail a day after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Praying for Governor Imran Ismail’s speedy recovery from COVID19. May Allah grant him the strength to fight this,” the prime minister tweeted.

Praying for Governor Imran Ismail’s speedy recovery from COVID19. May Allah grant him the strength to fight this. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 28, 2020

Ismail, a PTI stalwart, had announced the development through a tweet late Monday night.

“I have just been tested Covid 19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out. @ImranKhanPTI thought us to fight out the most difficult in life and I believe this is nothing against what we [are] prepared for. May Allah give strength to fight this Pandemic inshallah,” he wrote.

I have just been tested Covid 19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out. @ImranKhanPTI thought us to fight out the most difficult in life and I believe this is nothing against what we r prepared for. May Allah give strength to fight this Pandemic inshallah. — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) April 27, 2020

Today, Ismail, through another tweet, thanked Prime Minister Imran, President Dr Arif Alvi and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah among others for “showing concerns regarding his health.