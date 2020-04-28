One lakh families to benefit from KP’s zakat fund, says Ajmal

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government Spokesman Ajmal Wazir has that said the provincial government has decided to extend the number of deserving families from 29,000 to 100,000 for the disbursement of Rs12,000 through the zakat fund.

In a media briefing here on Tuesday, Ajmal added that the provincial government is monitoring the disbursement of funds among destitute.

“The chief minister, chief secretary and provincial government are continuously monitoring the provision of edible items across the province through an online system,” he said.

He said that the government has decided to take stern action hoarders and profiteers under the ordinance recently introduced under which the hoarder would face a three year imprisonment and also a penalty equal to 50 per cent amount of total the worth of hoarded items.

Under the ordinance who would identify hoarding would also get 10 per cent cash prize and his/her name would be kept secret, he said adding that crackdown has already started across the province and nobody would be spared under the ordinance.

He appealed the general public to cooperate with the government and adopt precautionary measures while purchasing edible items to avert the spread of coronavirus, otherwise, he said the government efforts would not yield results.

“The provincial government is facing the challenge of corona on one hand and hunger and poverty on the other,” he said.

Ajmal said that 1987 persons reached Pakistan via Torkham border out of which 972 persons found corona negative. Similarly, 684 persons reached Peshawar via Bacha Khan airport who were being tested for coronavirus.

The CM has nominated a focal person for members of Tableeghi Jammat especially 310 foreigners to coordinate with home department and take care of all needs of these people and make arrangements for their return after being tested negative.

Ajmal said so far 104 people died due to infectious coronavirus in the province.