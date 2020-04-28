Notices served to Sindh govt over failure to follow SOPs for prayer congregations

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the provincial Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah and other officials, seeking their response on a petition filed against the Sindh government’s alleged failure to ensure implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set for congregational prayers.

A divisional bench of the high court, which is headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, directed the respondents to submit their responses by May 7 in the petition which has also sought the nullification of the 18th constitutional amendment.

During the hearing, Justice Mazhar said the SOPs, agreed upon during a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and a group of top clerics, should be implemented and questioned the closure of mosques in the province.

Regarding the 18th amendment, the petitioner said the provincial government does not follow the directive of the Centre and sought the annulment of the law. To which, Justice Mazhar observed the court is not the appropriate forum to discuss a legislative matter,

Subsequently, the plea for annulment of 18th amendment was withdrawn.