‘This is not Kashmir’: IHC gives govt one week in internet suspension case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday gave one-week time to satisfy the court over suspension of internet services in the tribal districts, saying this is not [occupied] Kashmir as “basic human rights are provided here”.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah reiterated the court saw the issue as a matter of human rights. “The tribal areas have gone through a war-like situation, and it will take time for things to normalise,” he added.

The petitioner’s counsel informed the court that internet services were provided in Bajaur within two to three days.

Responding to the counsel’s argument, Justice Minallah said, “Bajaur’s matter is separate. A single order of the high court will not fix everything.”

He further added that the federal government had not refused to provide the services; concerned authorities should be allowed to work.

The Deputy Attorney General was granted a week’s time to submit the reply after he requested the court to be granted two weeks. The hearing was adjourned till May 11.

In the previous hearing, the IHC had directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to provide 3G and 4G services in tribal districts for online classes, so that students may not miss their academic year due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown and submit a report on April 28.

The petition has been filed by a student of Namal University, Syed Muhammad, against the lack of internet services in the area for holding online classes.