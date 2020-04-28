Maulana Tariq Jameel apologises to women over corona outbreak remarks

LAHORE: Renowned cleric Maulana Tariq Jameel on Tuesday apologised for attributing the coronavirus outbreak to “wrongdoings” of women.

During the Ehsaas Telethon fundraising event on April 23, Jameel, who was invited to deliver a prayer, said that the epidemic was caused partly because of the “immodesty” of women. He had also called out media houses both in Pakistan and around the globe for “spreading lies”. It is worth mentioning that the occasion also had Prime Minister Imran Khan in attendance.

The comments sparked outrage on social media with leading human rights activists, as well as some of the ruling party’s ministers, demanding Jameel to tender an apology for his “callous” and “demeaning” remarks.

In a series of tweets posted early Tuesday morning, Jameel clarified: “My aim was to point out that we are all to blame for our current state. It was meant to be a general remark not targeting any specific men, women, persons, or gender, but as a reminder to get closer to what Allah teaches us.”

The cleric said in a subsequent tweet that his “goal was to remind us all to focus on the spiritual and away from our desires and the materialistic”.

“I am the first to admit as I have taught over the years, that there is no excuse for making any hurtful comments about anyone or making anyone feel uncomfortable.”

“… I sincerely apologize to anyone who may [have] been inadvertently hurt.”

Last Friday, Jameel had earlier tendered an apology to media personnel over his statement pertaining to the media houses “spreading lies”.

Speaking as a guest at a talk show, he acknowledged that his “tongue had slipped” towards the end of a telethon the previous day, which was also attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“This happens, as I speak a lot,” he said to anchorperson Muhammad Maalik.