GB citizens should get rights equal to Pakistanis: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday said that the citizens of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) should get the rights equal to Pakistanis.

He said this while heading a seven-member larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC), which was hearing a plea of the federal government seeking permission to establish a caretaker setup in the GB province for holding the upcoming provincial elections.

After hearing the arguments of Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan, the court issued notice to the GB advocate general and adjourned the gearing till Thursday.

The tenure of the incumbent GB government is set to end on June 24.

To a question that why the federal government has approached the apex court and under what law were the previous elections held in GB, the AGP stated that the previous elections were held under GB Empowerment and Self-Governance Order, 2009, however, new order passed in 2018 was silent on the caretaker set up.

He further stated that due to geographical changes caused by India’s annexation of occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019, it will also have to be considered in the new legislation for GB. “The GB region is of political importance, thus the governance in it should be exemplary,” Justice Umar Ata Bandial noted.