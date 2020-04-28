Four injured in firing over personal grudge

KARACHI: At least four people were injured in firing of armed men over personal grudge in the metropolis on Tuesday, police said.

According to details, the incident took place near Rehmannia Mosque in old Golimar where armed men opened firing at opponents with whom they were in dispute over a personal grudge.

As a result of firing four people including Nasir 45, Aurangzeb 25, Abdullah 15, and another person whose identity has not been confirmed were injured in the firing who were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

The police after registering a case against culprits involved in firing has started raids for them.