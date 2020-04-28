FM seeks OIC intervention over ‘Islamophobia’ in India

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that growing state crimes against Muslims in India have become a serious threat to Muslims living in the country.

He said this in his recent letter written to Secretary General of organization of Islamic Cooperation and Foreign Ministers of OIC countries, to draw attention of the Muslim Ummah towards rising intolerance in India against minorities, especially Muslims.

The foreign minister said Muslims of India are being held responsible for spreading coronavirus in India is the latest incident of hate based on Hindutva ideology of RSS and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

He said and organized malicious campaign against Muslims is going on. He said the character assassination of Muslims by holding them responsible for spread of coronavirus and declaring them as human bombs are few bright examples of this malicious propaganda.

He said social media has been flooded with anti-Islam content. “Terminologies like Corona-Jihad, Jihad-COVID-19 and Islamic rebellion are being spread through specific trolls, being run by social media cell of the ruling BJP,” he added.

The foreign minister said hate campaigns against Muslims are being run at mass level. He said international and local media houses are showing attacks on Muslims in streets, shops, and mosques.

He said overseas Indian citizens living in the Middle East and other countries are also involved in spreading this venomous campaign against Muslims, where millions of Indian Citizens are doing jobs in these countries.

The foreign minister said we welcome concerns of OIC against biases of Indian government against Muslims. He called upon OIC to highlight this issue on International forums, including the human rights commissions.