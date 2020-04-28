Court sends Jang Group CEO Mir Shakil on judicial remand

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday sent Jang Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mir Shakilur Rahman to jail on two-week judicial remand in a 34-year-old case pertaining to alleged illegal acquiring of property.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had produced Mir before the court after the expiry of his physical remand.

In the last hearing on April 18, the court had extended Mir’s physical remand by 10 days, directing the agency to present him again on April 28.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London for treatment after having been granted bail on medical grounds in October last year, is also nominated in the said case. NAB had announced last week that it will approach the accountability court to declare Sharif a proclaimed offender after he failed to appear despite being issued summons twice.

The anti-graft agency had arrested Mir on Mar 12 in a case which dates back to 1986 and involves the transfer of 54-canal land which, according to the anti-graft body, was illegally leased to Mir by then Punjab chief minister Nawaz Sharif “in violation of the relevant laws and rules”.

However, Mir has maintained that the property in question was bought from a private party “34 years ago and all evidence of this was given to NAB”.

Subsequently, on Mar 13, an accountability court remanded Mir into the bureau’s custody for 12 days. The remand duration has been extended multiple times since.

‘HARASSMENT CAMPAIGN’:

Following Mir’s arrest, Jang Group, the parent company for Geo television, alleged that the Bureau is running a targetted harassment campaign against its business interests. It has termed Mir’s arrest as an “attack on press freedom”.

The day Mir was arrested, the Jang Group had issued a statement, which claimed: “In the past 18 months, NAB has sent our reporters, producers, and editors — directly and indirectly — over a dozen notices, threatening a shutdown of our channels (via PEMRA) due to our reporting and our programmes on NAB.”

“NAB has also, through several means, tried to persuade us to go slow, to stop stories, and to do others in its favor at the expense of the full truth.”

However, the bureau rejected all the statement terming it as “baseless”.