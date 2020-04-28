Aylani says Balochistan govt will take steps to ‘tighten lockdown’

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aylani on Tuesday said that his government will take steps to “further tighten the lockdown” in the province.

According to Radio Pakistan, the chief minister also expressed concern on the rising number of coronavirus cases. He added that testing capacity has been increased.

On Monday, he had said the lockdown could only be eased if people started cooperating, noting that the number of locally-transmitted cases in the province were increasing slowly.

Aylani has time and again advised people not to compare the province with other parts of the country as Balochistan, in his opinion, lagged behind in medical facilities both in the public and private sectors.