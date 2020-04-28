50 Pakistanis repatriated from Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: Some 50 nationals, who were stranded in Sri Lanka due to global coronavirus lockdown, have been repatriated, a statement from the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo said on Tuesday.

The Pakistani citizens returned to the country via Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL-1185 that left Colombo today morning, the statement added.

Deputy High Commissioner Tanvir Ahmad saw off the departing Pakistanis at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo.

On Monday, the government rescued as many as 250 nationals, who were stranded in Australia, through a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight.

The national flag-carrier had announced a series of flights to rescue nationals who are stranded across the globe due to the global lockdown put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.