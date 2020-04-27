Sindh to increase capacity of quarantine centres: Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday told the provincial cabinet that the government has decided to increase the number of beds at quarantine centres as the number of coronavirus cases have risen exponentially in recent days.

Sindh on Sunday reported 383 fresh cases, its highest one-day spike in positive cases. According to Shah, some 3,028 tests were conducted out of which the results of 383 people came back positive.

Today, the chief minister announced that the field hospital at Karachi Expo Centre will get 300 more beds to increase its capacity from 1,200 to 1,500.

* ایکسپو سینٹر میں 1200 سے بڑھا کر 1500 بسترے کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے، وزیراعلیٰ سندھ سید مراد علی شاہ * پی اے ایف میوزیم سائٹ پر 600 اور گڈاپ اسپتال 150بستروں کااضافہ کیا ہے، وزیراعلیٰ سندھ * دمبا گوٹھ اسپتال 120 بستروں کا مرکز قائم کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا ، وزیراعلیٰ سندھ — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) April 27, 2020

The site at PAF Museum will get 600 more beds, while the one at Gadap will get 150 more.

According to him, a 120-bed centre is also being created at Dumba Goth Hospital. “Furthermore, a 100-bed field isolation centre will be created in every district,” he added.