Sad, somber tales of yore

Reading partition literature in times of a pandemic

‘Everything popular is wrong,’ in our land these words by Oscar Wilde haunt few ‘renegades’ who have been ‘led astray’ by forgotten, condemned, relegated to the fringes authors and historians. In this beloved, mad land of ours, average lad and lass finds solace and much-needed distraction in singing to the tones of Milli Naghmas, celebrating Independence on top of their voices, and to be merry in a patriotism-drenched atmosphere. But for those who have read, and thus lived in their heads, the forgotten realities of partitions in the pithy observations of Manto’s short sketches, it is painful. They have felt silent agony of individuals amidst collective chaos in long dream-like paragraphs of Quratulain Haider’s novels. They have lost all their illusions when confronted by gut-wrenching facts and figures of post- and pre-partition in history books written by K.K Aziz. They can never become the green and white wearing, slogan-chanting patriots who zealously celebrate Independence Day, never.

Enter Pakistan, a land divided between those who ‘know’ that sacrifices of a generation that gave them their beloved country they so passionately love and those who are ‘haunted’ by all the screams, rotten corpses, bloodshed caused by man against man to acquire a piece of land that turned out to be anything but the one that was Promised.

The journey, to the latter, looked like one from inferno to pandemonium. They are the ones who have abandoned a cozy life under a constant pall of comforting illusions, peppered with hopes of a better future just ‘around the corner’.

They, the renegades, hear ‘Partition of the Subcontinent’ every time they hear the words Independence Day. Their memories refuse to give in to newer, lush realities flooded by green and white. Their doubts, once sowed in the dark of night where they once read the partition literature and unlearned all they’ve been told in “Pakistan Studies” syllabi and by elders, can’t be snatched away from them. They, for better or worse, are scarred for life by the tales lived in vain, by stories that ended in blood and gore, by lives that were cut short because human savagery was allowed to rule and reign without check.

Enter Pakistan, a land divided between those who ‘know’ that sacrifices of a generation that gave them their beloved country they so passionately love and those who are ‘haunted’ by all the screams, rotten corpses, bloodshed caused by man against man to acquire a piece of land that turned out to be anything but the one that was Promised

Three score years and a decade after Independence of Pakistan/Partition of the Subcontinent-choose your pick- I decided to go down memory lane and fished out Bitter Fruit, an anthology of Saadat Hassan Manto’s writings ranging from short stories, sketches, letters, and jottings along with Akhir-e-shab ke humsafar (Fellow wayfarers of the last night) by Quratulain Haider, a novel depicting the turbulent Bengal during the pre-partition era and during the era preceding turmoil in East Pakistan that ended in emergence of Bangladesh.

If one has to identify a linchpin that held the lives and works of Manto and Quratulain Haider together, that has to be the time before and after partition. The best prose written by these two masters of Urdu literature revolves around a time in the history of Subcontinent where everything- from individual’s identity to societal morals, from crumbling old power centres to emergence of new affluent classes, from dawn of new hopes to withering away of old chains- was in flux.

Both Manto and Quratulain Haider saw the doomed struggle of Britain to retain their power and perpetuate their rule, the momentous fight put up by Congress and Muslim League to bag emancipation from British rule, the horrid realities of WW2 that gripped the globe and lacerated the soul of humanity.

They saw through the charade. They had foreseen the endgame. They also witnessed the stage when a more desperate, more hopeful generation took the reins of time. Muslims of Subcontinent, a diverse group divided through and through along the lines of ethnicity, caste, clan-for the greater good decided and did put their differences aside and huddled under a single banner of Pakistan.

It was the time when Old Pakistan was Naya and hardly anyone bothered wasting their good time reading Manto’s Naya Aien (New Constitution). The march continues.

This group of millions and millions of Muslims under a single banner of freedom, a single leadership and led by a promise of a better land with abundance of opportunities and freedom from the rulers having a different skin color, speaking a different language, practicing an alien culture and hailing from a land far far away achieved what they vied for.

And then they had the greatest of epiphanies: What you strive for and what you get are not always the same things.

Manto and Quratulain Haider, however, saw beyond the feel-good facade that was reduced to smithereens within first few years of Independence and/or Partition. Manto died within a decade of Independence. Haider lived on to see how the partition unraveled and how the dreams and hopes of an entire generation dashed and reduced to ashes within a matter of decades.

And our Sisyphean cycle continues to this day. Every decade since independence a Naya Pakistan pops up. In 50’s it was Ayub Khan’s Revolution, In late 60’s early 70’s it was Bhutto’s Inquilaab, In early 80’s Zia Ul Haq promised us a Pure, Islamic Land, a decade later Dear Mush’s ‘Enlightened Moderation’ found its allies in MMA and died a slow, painful death.

If Manto and Quratulain Haider along with other ‘weavers of worlds’ through words are to be believed, our fate won’t be any different. As per them we are Naeem, the main protagonist of Udaas Naslain (The Weary Generations) by Abdullah Hussain who came to Pakistan and was never heard of and seen again.

We are Deepali Sarkar, Yasmeen, Rehan, Rozi Banner Ji and Charles Barlow of Akhir-e-shab ke humsafar who have been tamed by time and circumstance, who were made to shed their revolutionary ideas in favor of a decent living and a steady career. We are Ustaad Mangoo of Manto’s Naya Ayain who keeps on paying dearly for his silliness to mistake ‘new’ (read Naya) for ‘better’. We are Teetawal kaey Kuttay who are fair game and good sport to boredom-struck, heartless powers-that-be whose only concern is to perpetuate the greater good of Fatherland.