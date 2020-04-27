Punjab govt ensuring provision of essentials to Covid-19 affectees: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Monday said the provincial government is ensuring the provision of essentials to all those affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Speaking to media, Sarwar said: “Over 11 million families have been given financial assistance of Rs12,000 under the PM’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.”

The governor also appreciated the role played by philanthropists and welfare organisations during the pandemic.

Yesterday, Sarwar had warned the people that the government would be left with no option but to take stringent measures if they did not take pandemic seriously.

“Easing lockdown to allow selected businesses does not mean that the threat of coronavirus has been averted,” he said while addressing a news conference.