PM appoints Faraz as info minister, replaces Firdous with Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed Senator Shibli Faraz as federal minister for information and former Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general (DG) Lieutenant General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa as special assistant to prime minister on information and broadcasting, a title previously held by Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced these changes on Twitter and a notification in this regard is expected to be issued by the government soon.

It is worth mentioning there Chaudhry held the information portfolio after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power. However, he was made science and technology minister in April 2019, and was replaced by Dr Firdous who became the de facto information minister.

PTI leader Faraz — who was appointed as the leader of the house in Senate in August 2018 — was elected to the upper house in March 2015 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He is the son of acclaimed (late) poet Ahmed Faraz.

Lt Gen (r) Bajwa had served as Commander Southern Command before his retirement. He remained the ISPR DG from 2012 to 2016.

In November last year, Bajwa was appointed by the government as the chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA), which comes under the planning and development ministry.