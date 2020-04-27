PIA special aircraft arrives with medical equipment from China

by Staff Report , (Last Updated 14 seconds ago)

ISLAMABAD: A special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft, carrying medical equipment from China, landed in Islamabad on Monday.

The news of an Islamabad-bound dedicated aircraft leaving Beijing was shared on Sunday by Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi on Twiter.

According to Radio Pakistan, the equipment includes 15 X-Ray machines, 119 ventilators and 200 thermal guns.

While receiving the equipment, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said that more medical equipment required to fight against the novel coronavirus will arrive in the future.

He added that in upcoming days, Pakistan’s testing capacity per day will reach 40,000.