PCB bans Umar Akmal from all cricket for 3 years

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday banned Umar Akmal from all cricket for three years.

“Umar Akmal handed [a] three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan,” announced a tweet by the board.

Earlier on February 20, PCB had suspended Akmal with immediate effect.

Akmal had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal after he was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

He was also sidelined from the PSL immediately barring him from playing for Quetta Gladiators.

Article 2.4.4 of the code reads: “Failing to disclose to the PCB vigilance and security department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the participant to engage in corrupt conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

In 2018, Akmal had told a media outlet that he was approached by bookmakers during the 2015 World Cup to leave two balls for $200,000.

That offer, he had said, was just one of many he had been approached with over the years.

“I had got an offer during the World Cup to leave two balls alone and they were willing to pay me $200,000 for that,” Akmal had said.

“It was our first match against India in the 2015 World Cup […] in fact, every match I play against India, they offer me money to make some excuse and opt out of the game. But I have told those people that I am very sincere about playing for Pakistan and to not talk to me on this topic ever again,” he had said.