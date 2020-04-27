Man kills wife, injures 2 children in Tando Jam

TANDO JAM: A man allegedly killed his wife and injured two of his children over a domestic issue in Tando Jam Town of Hyderabad on Monday.

According to details, Arshad Masih, prime suspect, attacked his wife Nargis with an axe resulting in her on-the-spot death. Later, he also injured his son and daughter.

The body and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Tando Jam for further treatment.

The police have arrested the accused and registered the case against him.