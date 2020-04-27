Lahore police book 2,105 for lockdown violation

LAHORE: Lahore Police have booked 2,105 people for violating the lockdown imposed across the province to contain the spread of Covid-19, it emerged on Monday.

According to APP, police have taken all necessary measures to ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Punjab government to restrict the social interaction.

The operations wing of Lahore police has set special pickets across the provincial capital to nab those violating section 144.

More than 197,000 citizens have been checked at these pickets whereas more than 186,269 persons have been issued warnings.