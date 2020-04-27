Investigations sans action

Sugar and wheat forensic report delay creates suspicion

Submission of the much-awaited detailed forensic audit report on the sugar and wheat crisis has been delayed by two weeks. The supplementary report of the investigation that was ordered by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself revealed little of substance, yet it stirred up controversy as it held prominent members of the PTI, family members of a federal cabinet minister, allied parties and the Punjab cabinet responsible. There is still some confusion over whether the report was leaked as claimed by the PM’s spokesman Nadeem Afzal Chan or that it was released to the media by the party on the express instructions of the PM. Given how an initial draft of the report was sent back without much explanation and all who were named in it eventually, makes Mr. Chan’s version of events seem more believable. Nevertheless, the party considers it a much-needed win, and until the coronavirus hit hard, it was being consistently peddled as a monumental contribution to the PM’s tireless pursuit of ‘across-the-board accountability’. Actions taken in light of the report however tell a different story. Jehangir Tareen had already fallen out of favour with the PM and was teetering on the edge due to many in the party who wanted to see his exit, so it was no great feat pushing him out of the party. Khusro Bakhtiyar got a new portfolio. His brother is still finance minister in Punjab and Usman Buzdar is still Chief Minister in the only province that provided an export subsidy to sugar mills. The anticipation of the detailed forensic report according to which the PM was to reprimand the accused is therefore understandable and the delay in its completion creates suspicion.

PTI practices an opposition-specific variety of accountability. So far only its own people are at the forefront of this scandal. PML-N and PPP’s leadership also have considerable stake in the sugar business with multiple mills owned by the Sharifs and Asif Ali Zardari. But the Economic Coordination Committee and Punjab Cabinet that allowed the export of sugar, which is being cited as the primary reason for a domestic shortage and resultant price hike of the commodity by the FIA, are both headed by senior members of the ruling party. Will the investigation adopt a new theme in the forensic audit? Will the report be completed in time or at all? And will it be released, by mistake or otherwise this time? All this is likely to become apparent in the weeks to come.