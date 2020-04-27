IHC rejects plea against 20pc cut in school fee

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday rejected a petition filed against the directive of Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) and Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to slash by 20 per cent the monthly fee amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier in April, PEIRA had issued the directive to private schools and colleges to collect 20 per cent less fees on a monthly basis, warning against the collection of advance fees.

Justice Aamer Farooq, who heard the petition filed by a private school, directed the petitioner to approach the competent authority — PEIRA or FDE — against the decision.

However, in its verdict, the IHC ruled that concerns of private schools must be taken into account before a decision is made.

Earlier on April 14, the IHC had dismissed a similar petition filed by the Private Schools Association (PSA) against the directive.

The PSA had maintained that the authority had instructed private schools to charge fees every month rather than in advance for two months. It requested the court to set aside the PEIRA notification, saying the decision was taken without consulting the stakeholders.

Schools have been closed in the federal capital until May 31 as part of precautionary measures instituted by the federal government against the novel coronavirus. This period is to be treated as summer vacations at the educational institutions in the city.

The notification read that the concession must be granted “as a financial relief to the parents or guardians [of students] due to suspension of business and related activities [as a] result of a nation-wide lockdown owing to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.”