IHC chides NAB over failure to produce Omni Group chief’s medical reports

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday, while hearing the bail petition of Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed who is the prime suspect in fake bank accounts case, scolded National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials over their failure to produce accused’s medical reports.

Upon asking, the Bureau’s Investigation Officer informed the court the report was delayed due to the suspension of air traffic operations. However, the court observed that the reports were only to be brought from Karachi. “No one from Islamabad was required to go anywhere,” it said.

The bench further remarked that the agency has not been asked to scrutinise the reports, it only has to acquire them from the doctor and present it before the court.

The bench wondered should a contempt notice be served to the NAB official for not implementing the court order.

“Bring a toothbrush with you at the next hearing. You will be sent to Adaila Jail if you don’t produce the medical reports at the next hearing,” the bench warned as it adjourned the hearing.

The agency was given till a week to produce the required reports.