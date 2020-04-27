ECC okays relief packages for unemployed labourers, SMEs

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved a Rs 75 billion relief package for labourers and lower-income people who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country, Federal Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar announced on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Azhar said that the proposed multi-billion-rupee package for daily wagers, which was proposed by his ministry last week, will now be presented in a meeting of the federal cabinet.

Under the package, Azhar announced, Rs12,000 will be doled out to 4 to 6 million families, which were not counted under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash initiative.