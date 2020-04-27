DHA police allegedly favouring influential criminal in car fraud case

LAHORE: A woman on Monday decried the inefficiency of Defence Block C police, who she said did not arrest an influential accused involved in scamming an orphan child out of a Vigo dala worth more than Rs5 million, further alleging that the police favoured the accused during the investigation due to his political background.

As per the details, Nasreen Bibi registered an FIR 840/19 in Defence Block C Police Station against Malik Shahzad Khokhar in September 2019, for forcefully taking her car. The police registered the FIR against the nominated accused but did not arrest him even after five months.

In this period, the accused and his brother Malik Zia Hussain threatened Nasreen Bibi to withdraw the case or face dire consequences.

According to further details, when the superintendent of police (SP) investigation Cantt constituted a special team to trace the accused under the supervision of Defense deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Malik Shahzad Khokhar obtained interim bail from the Lahore Sessions Court.

The complainant alleges that Investigation Officer (IO) Saeed Ahmad did not arrest the accused even after months and later facilitated him during the investigation, adding that the policeman did not even appear in a single court hearing.

She appealed to Punjab IG and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to direct the police for the early recovery of the car owned by an orphan child.

When contacted, a spokesman of police said that the SP investigation Cantt took notice of the complaint and confirmed that accused Malik Shahzad Khokhar is guilty, therefore, he will now pray to the court for the cancellation of the accused’s bail.

“A new FIR has also been registered against the accused persons about the threats in the jurisdiction of Sattokatla police,” he added.