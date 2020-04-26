Shehbaz sees delay in wheat, sugar reports as ‘proof of Imran’s guilt’

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday castigated Prime Minister Imran Khan over the delay in inquiry reports into the recent sugar and wheat crises, terming it as “proof of the premier’s guilt”.

The remarks come a day after the Sugar Forensic Commission (SFC) sought three more weeks to submit its detailed forensic audit report. Yesterday, PM’s aide on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar in a Twitter post said that the commission had asked for an extension and the federal cabinet would consider their request on Tuesday.

Today, Sharif said that the delay in the report is the validation of the government’s theft of Rs100 billion. “It is an attempt to protect those responsible for the sugar crisis,” he claimed.

“Hiding the report would not hide Imran Khan’s crimes. The nation is aware of who stole wheat and sugar. There is no further need for inquiry or forensic audit.”

Sharif, whose son Suleman Shehbaz was also named as the beneficiary of the surge in sugar prices, alleged that the federal cabinet, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and “those who had approved the subsidies” were responsible for the crisis.

He also called for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khurram Dastagir to be included in the inquiry commission, adding that then “matters would be clear”.

The SFC had been constituted by the government in the first week of April following the release of two separate inquiry reports of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into the artificial shortage of sugar and wheat in the country and sudden increase in their prices last year.

The inquiry report on sugar had revealed the names of many political bigwigs, including central PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, who had allegedly benefitted from the crisis.

After the release of the report, the opposition had demanded that the premier take stern action against those who had been declared responsible for the crises by the FIA committee.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Imran had vowed to take action but said he would do so after receiving the forensic audit report from the commission that he had constituted on the recommendation of the FIA reports.

The SFC is conducting forensic audits of nine sugar mills out of the total 86 working across the country. The selection criterion, however, has not yet been specified. Tareen, who the report named as the major beneficiary of the Rs3 billion export subsidy given by the Punjab government last year, has questioned the entire process on various occasions.

SHARIF TARGETING IMRAN TO STAY RELEVANT: GOVT

In its response, the government criticised Sharif for “doing politics in the time of coronavirus, even though the prime minister has urged to refrain from doing so”.

Speaking at a press conference in Sialkot, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Sharif was trying to “save his political presence” by levelling allegations against Imran Khan.

“Some people have too much free time, they are socially distanced in the political arena as well so they throw bombs at Imran Khan.”

Firdous further said that such a commission had been made in Pakistan for the “first time”. She added that the commission had been given a mandate and it took time to conduct forensic audit and analysis which was why the commission had asked for more time.

She added that the PTI was taking the process of “across the board accountability” forward and questioned Sharif over whether he had done the same for his family.

“Imran Khan does not have family [involved in the sugar crisis] that he needs to protect. It was during the PML-N’s time that the uncle was granting favours to his nephew. Why don’t you do [the] accountability of your own family first?

“Imran Khan and his government will be acquitted in front of the nation [when the report comes],” she added.