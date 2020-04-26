Punjab govt launches app for remote learning during pandemic lockdown

LAHORE: Public school students of class one to eight as well as matric and intermediate would now be able to learn from the Taleem Ghar app which will contain localised and engaging multimedia lessons available online soon.

This was announced by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Azfar Manzoor who was heading a meeting in which PITB Director General (DG) Waqar Qureshi, Director Kashif Farooq & others were also part of.

Manzoor said that the Taleem Ghar initiative aims to encourage remote learning among students as it is available on both local cable TV and a website.

“The project will be of great benefit to students in the prevailing situation of the coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

The Taleem Ghar project is collaboration between the School Education Department, government of Punjab, its Program Monitoring and Implementation Unit (PMIU), and PITB.

Lectures of science and mathematics are conducted through eight animated teachers every Monday to Thursday on local Cable TV. The lectures are also accessible 24/7 online via android app and website.