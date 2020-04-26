Precautions only way to fight coronavirus: Wazir

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Broadcast Ajmal Wazir on Sunday made a strong appeal to the people to take precautions, pointing out that so far, there is no cure for the Covid-19.

“The only way [to protect ourselves] is to take precautions, precautions, precautions,” he said while addressing a news briefing in the provincial capital.

“This virus does not come to, you bring it with you when you go outside,” Wazir added.

KP’s coronavirus toll currently stands at 1,793 with 93 deaths. Some 485 people have recovered so far.

Wazir said that everything the government was doing to protect the lives of people. He urged people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) while going out during the day in order to curb the spread of the virus.

People in KP are allowed to go to shops until 4:00 PM. According to Wazir, the government was ensuring that the rules laid out by the government are being followed.

He further advised people to pray at home, saying that if social distancing was observed during Ramazan, the crisis will be over.

With regard to face protection masks, he told people that face masks could be prepared at home as well. “The primary purpose is to cover your nose and mouth,” he said.

Wazir also paid tribute late Dr Muhammad Javed who died of coronavirus on Saturday. He said that “generations will remember” the doctor.