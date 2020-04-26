Sindh doctors panic-stricken after two test COVID-19 positive

KARACHI/JACOBABAD: A doctor of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) Karachi and another from Civil Hospital Jacobabad were confirmed as coronavirus positive on Sunday while authorities tightened the lockdown in Jacobabad as a result of the newest case.

According to the details, ASH’s hospital administration shut down the Emergency Department after its chief medical officer’s (CMO) report came out positive.

The ASH management has instructed doctors and other staff posted at the emergency department to conduct their screening and adopt self-isolation. The closure of the emergency department has increased the worries of patients requiring emergency treatment.

Further, it was revealed that the doctor tested positive at Jacoabad was a lady doctor whose samples had gone for testing along with 45 others which also contained a sample of a civil surgeon of the hospital.

The doctor has been sent to home isolation.

It may be noted here that the case has taken the virus patients tally in district Jacobabad to 12 while panic has spread among doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and other staff of the two hospitals as well as other ones in the province following the reports.

Police conducted patrolling in Jacobabad to ensure the lockdown. A low number of motorcycles, cars, and other vehicles were seen plying the roads for necessary works. The hospitals and medical stores, however, remained open to cater to the needs of patients.