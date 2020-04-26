No healthcare

Hub Chowk has a population of over five lacs but, there is only one government hospital in which there is a lot of rush and, due to the distance people have to face a lot of difficulties and, poor people can’t afford rent of rickshaws to reach hospital. In recent days, many clinics around the Hub have been sealed at the behest of Assistant Commissioner Hub, Ms Rohana Gul Kakar. People from far-flung areas are facing considerable problems for treatment as they used to get treatment at nearby clinics for less money.

I request the high officials of district Lasbela to allow the diploma holders in remote areas to provide first aid to a limited scale as diploma holders in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are allowed.

Dilshad Baluch Sajidi

Awaran