Man kills seven-year-old niece for ‘making noise’

A man in Peshawar’s Arbab road locality shot his seven-year-old niece dead for “making too much noise”, according to local police.

According to the details, the child named Eshaal was playing with other children in the courtyard two days ago when her uncle Fazal Hayat, who lives upstairs in the same house, opened fire killing the little girl on the spot.

After killing the child, he ran away to escape justice.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media.

The girl’s father has registered an FIR against the criminal at Thakal police station and search for the suspect is underway.

Violence against women and minors remains one of the largest ignored issue in the country as reports of perpetrators within families continue to surface on a daily basis.

In March, a man was caught sexually abusing his minor niece and forcing her into prostitution. A juvenile court sentenced the victim’s mother and brother 20 years in prison each for being an accessory to the crime while the man was sent into life imprisonment.