Pakistan is currently under a locust attack which is a threat to the crops and the economy too , Pakistan has also seen locust attacks in the past too . Similarly it is expected that Pakistan and India would face locust attack in 2020 .This would widely damage agricultural lands leaving nothing. The worst plague of locusts in 70 years has already affected East Africa millions of locust have now invaded in Pakistan Well. As locust attack issue is very serious in Pakistan .However it locust emergency is a threat to food security .As the farmers are facing the worst locust infestation which has declared a national emergency since these have already ravaged cotton , wheat , maize and other crops which are the leading agricultural crop for Pakistan and are imported in Pakistan for reasonable prices, Although agriculture is the important sector of Pakistan which is highly developed and Pakistan is the considered the world’s second largest exporter of cotton and exporting other products of agriculture in large numbers to other countries for bringing a satisfactory economy . Therefore I request the government of Pakistan to handle this issue and control the locust attacks in different regions of Pakistan to secure agricultural cultivations.

Barkatullah

Turbat