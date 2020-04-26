LOC ceasefire

The tensions between India and Pakistan flared as both armies targeted civilian areas on Sunday with heavy artillery fire in violation of a 2003 Ceasefire accord. Despite coronavirus threats in the country India has once again created hardships for innocent people being targeted in the Line of Control. However, India is blaming Muslims for the spread of COVID-19 . During the Ceasefire Indian military was using civilians as human shield to avoid Pakistan’s retaliation. And the increased hostility along the LOC is believed to be linked with Indian government problem and has a great anger on Muslims. Pakistan should attempt an urgent response to tackle this issue .

Barkatullah

Turbat