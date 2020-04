HYDERABAD: A laborer was killed and another injured when the roof of an under-construction house collapsed in Latifabad area of Hyderabad on Sunday.

According to details, the laborers were working on the site when the roof collapsed.

Rescue teams arrived on the scene and took the injured to a local hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries. The other is said to be in a critical condition.

The body was handed over to the heirs after medico-legal formalities.